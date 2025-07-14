Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman

Anna Kendrick steps out for California date with boyfriend Alex Edelman

Anna Kendrick has decided to show off her love life after sources confirmed her relationship with comedian Alex Edelman.

Over the weekend, A Simple Favor star and Alex were spotted together in Burbank, California, days after sources confirmed that the pair have been dating for some months.

During their outing, Anna and the Emmy-winning comedian were seen grabbing takeout from Burbank classic Porto's Bakery.

For the low-key date, the couple kept it casual with their fits, as both were seen in jeans, white tees, and sneakers.

The Scott Pilgrim vs. the World actress gave her look more dimensions as she styled herself with a pair of sunglasses and a black crossbody bag.

Earlier in July, an insider confirmed to People magazine that Anna and Alex have been dating "for several months," as photos emerged of them in a car together in LA.

The couple's romance has been going steady, as the source shared with the outlet that Anna has already met the comedian's mom, and they celebrated Alex's birthday together in March.

Commenting on their romance, the tipster added, "It doesn't seem casual."

They added, "Anna's very private, though. They enjoy date night at low-key restaurants that are not your typical celeb hangouts."

Most recently, Anna ended a romantic chapter with Bill Harder in June 2020, after being together for over a year.

