Kanye West breaks silence on ex-assistant's explosive sexual assault claims  

Kanye West has finally reacted to his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta's, sexual assault allegations.

As reported by Page Six, the Yeezy founder's representative, Milo Yiannopoulos, has exclusively told that the ex-staffer made "absurd" and "outlandish" claims against the rap icon.

The spokesperson further added that Lauren's revised lawsuit and complaint marked her fourth script that she has submitted to the court.

"Each new revision contradicts the others; each is more absurd and outlandish than all previous claims combined. Does Ms. Pisciotta believe her confabulations? We cannot know. But this breathless new instalment of fantasy fiction discredits all past, present and future testimony," Yiannopoulos added.

They continued, "The Courts are no place to indulge delusions and mental disturbances. We stand ready to annihilate Ms. Pisciotta’s tall tales before a jury an exoneration so inevitable that even she, lost in her fog of fantasy, must surely see it coming."

West's rep further claimed that the Donda singer could not provide physical harm to anyone as he does not own a gun for his safety.

However, in response to this explosive statement, Pisciotta's attorney, Lisa Bloom, labelled Milo Yiannopoulos' remarks "slickly worded" and said that the 48-year-old rapper himself admitted Pisciotta's claims previously. 

Kanye West faces serious sexual abuse charges by his ex-staffer: 

This report comes after Kanye West's former employee amended her lawsuit last week, accusing the Grammy-winning musician of sexually assaulting her when they were in San Francisco for business in 2023. 

As of now, neither Kanye West nor his legal team has publicly revealed plans to take action against Lauren Pisciotta. 

