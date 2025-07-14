Ed Sheeran gets emotional after surprise performance with James Blunt

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Ed Sheeran became emotional after performing with his idol James Blunt during Mathematics tour concert.

The pop icon invited his “hero”, who also became his “close mate”, for a surprise duet on Sunday, July 13.

Following his performance with James, Ed expressed gratitude to the singer for joining him on stage, especially after having just wrapped up his South American tour two days prior.

The Shape of You hitmaker took to Instagram and posted a clip from the show. He also wrote a lengthy letter to praise his close pal.

Ed shared that he had first seen James when he was 13, opening for Elton John at Portman Road. He recalled buying the 51-year old singer’s album that day and becoming obsessed with his music.

Months later, his dad took him to see the You're Beautiful crooner at Cambridge Junction, and James became his favorite singer-songwriter.

He captioned the post, “I sometimes have to remind myself how much he means and meant to me, because we’ve been mates for well over a decade now. I’m godfather to his son. He’s one of my close mates. But I sometimes forget that I was a 13 year old boy who got obsessed with a singer songwriter called James Blunt.”

Ed Sheeran concluded the note by crediting the father-of-two for shaping him and his performances with “inspiring” music. 

