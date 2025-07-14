Jay-Z joins Beyoncé during Atlanta show after secret son statement

Jay-Z has joined his wife Beyoncé onstage during the Atlanta concert after releasing a statement on secret son rumours.

On Sunday, July 13, the American rapper performed a duet of Crazy In Love with Queen Bey.

Following their stellar performance, the romantic couple sealed the moment with a sweet kiss, sending the crowd into a swoon.

A fan shared glimpses of Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s performance of Crazy In Love on X.

“Yall.. remember Beyoncé always said Atlanta is like home! She will always show love to her hometown,” a fan commented.

Another one added, “WTF I went to Houston Day 1 & nothing but she gives ATL Jay Z & NOT her hometown, cannot believe it.”

A third praised the couple, “No matter what haters say we have to admit that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the power couple of Hollywood.”

Jay-Z’s statement on ‘fabricated allegations’:

Jay-Z has finally broken his silence on the secret son claims last week.

His statement read, "The fabricated allegations and claims have been addressed - and rejected - in multiple other courts, and continued harassment and disregard of those orders has already resulted in a contempt order."

Jay-Z shares three children with wife Beyoncé; Blue Ivy Carter, and twins Rumi and Sir Carter. 

