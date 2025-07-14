Pedro Pascal gives shoutout to 'Superman' ahead of 'Fantastic Four' release

Pedro Pascal has put an end to the Marvel vs DC discourse with the latest social media move.

On Sunday, July 13, the Narcos actor turned to his Instagram Story to share fan arts of David Corenswet's Superman and his upcoming movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

In the multiple Stories format, Pedro shared an art of Superman with his back as he overlooked a city's skyline, a continuation of the second slide where his own character, Mister Fantastic, showed off a similar pose.

A third Story showed the two superheroes sharing a handshake as the Gladiator 2 actor added the text,
"SuperFantastic."

Picture Credit: Pedro Pascal / Instagram
Moreover, Pedro posted another art piece of the superheroes sitting beside each other as they look at the sky, featuring a creative combination of both of their logos.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is an upcoming superhero film based on the Marvel Comics and is directed by Matt Shakman.

Along with Pedro, the film features a star-studded cast of Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bacharach.

The story follows the four superheroes as they give their all to protect their 1960s-inspired retro-futuristic world from planet-devouring cosmic being Galactus.

On the other hand, Superman has been enjoying a successful debut at the US box office, as it has soared to $122 million since its drop on Friday, July 11.

Notably, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is slated to release in theatres on July 25, 2025.

