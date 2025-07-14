Brad Pitt levels up security at $6M home after ‘unfortunate’ break-in

Brad Pitt has levelled up the security at his nearly $6 million mansion after shocking break-in.
The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star’s expensive Los Angeles home was broken into while he was in Tokyo on June 25.
As per reports, the burglars gained access to Brad’s residence by climbing over the fence and entering through the front windows.
An insider told The US Sun, “Neighborhood security was at the house about an hour before it happened. He has personal security that was always there when he was in residence, but now he has guards there all the time.”
The tipster added, “Locals did worry about the fact Brad didn't put up a good fence or a hedge, and the home was fairly easy to access. As soon as the neighborhood security was off shift, three guys jumped [the fence]. It was really unfortunate.”
Three thieves reportedly invaded the house for almost 10 minutes before taking an unknown amount of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button actor’s possessions. However, they have not been arrested yet as the police investigation is still continuing.
On the work front, Brad Pitt is celebrating the success of his latest movie F1, which was released on June 27, 2025.