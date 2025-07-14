Pregnant Rihanna brings sons to LA premiere of her upcoming film 'Smurfs'

Rihanna is enjoying her third pregnancy to the fullest!

The pregnant pop star attended the premiere of her upcoming film, Smurfs, at Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, July 13.

During the event, the Fenty Beauty founder was accompanied by her two sons, RZA and Riot, whom she shares with her longtime boyfriend, A$AP Rocky.

Rihanna opted for a chocolate brown long gown for the event. She tried to cover her baby bump with the black leather jacket over the dress.

As reported by People, the Diamonds singer and her two sons had a little meet-and-greet session with the iconic character of the film, Papa Smurf, during the special screening.

A$AP Rocky attends the world premiere of Smurfs alongside Rihanna: 

However, Rocky was notably absent from the star-studded gala, as he had previously attended the world premiere in Brussels, Belgium, last month.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announces third pregnancy at 2025 Met Gala:  

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky broke the internet in May this year after announcing their third pregnancy on the blue carpet of the Met Gala.

Despite sharing their personal life details publicly, the couple, who began dating in 2020, has not announced the due date of their third child.

About Rihanna's role in Smurfs: 

For those unaware, Rihanna stars in the forthcoming musical-comedy film, Smurfs, as she lends her voice as Smurfette in the movie. 

According to Deadline, The Smurfs is scheduled for its theatrical release on July 18, 2025. 

