Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’

Kim Kardashian has surprised her "lifer" group friends with some new movie “offers.”
During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, the SKIMS founder got candid about her future acting plans after starring as Siobhan Corbyn in American Horror Story: Delicate.
She recently collaborated with Saturday Night Live alum and Girls5eva star Paula Pell to sell a new comedy feature to Netflix.
Kim told her pals, "I didn't have an agent, and then after American Horror Story... all these different people wanted to mee. We literally spent a day, we went to all the studios, and everyone called within, like, 20 minutes with offers."
Later on she addressed the film The Fifth Wheel, a "full comedy.”
"I wasn't planning on this career, and I was like, 'OK, I'm not gonna get ahead of myself here,'" Kim added, "I'm really nervous about it, because I have to (expletive) deliver.... Every year I want to do something that makes me so uncomfortable that I really have to challenge myself."
Kim's friends were shocked to hear all the major milestones she has achieved in her life.