Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’ alongside Kevin Costner

Princess Diana passed away in 1997

  June 20, 2024
Princess Diana had almost starred in a Hollywood movie alongside Kevin Costner.

The veteran star has opened up about discussing the potential collaboration with Diana for The Bodyguard 2.

During a conversation on The Howard Stern Show, Kevin shared the plot, "He's on a plane, Princess Di's up front, everyone has to get off the plane. Di goes off the plane first, she goes into Hong Kong, because she's going to this [horse] race too."

He added, "Princess Di, I meet her the next day at a party and I'm looking at her like everybody else. And she finally walks over and goes, 'I know who you are! ' And I said, 'What the fk are you talking about?”

This interesting movie idea came after Kevin and Diana met in the early 90s.

Kevin continued, 'She goes, 'I know you're here to watch over me.' And I said, 'No, I'm not actually. I'm watching over a horse.”

In the Hollywood movie, Diana would “break” the royal family.

