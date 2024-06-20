Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has provided a remarkable boost to the UK economy, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan highlighting its significant positive impact.
The Lover crooner is set to perform three sold-out gigs at Wembley Stadium starting on Friday, followed by a five-night run there in August.
As per Mirror, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, "The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement so I'm delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world."
He added, "Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music."
The mayor continued, "As Taylor prepares for Friday's opening performance, we are proud to give her and her fans a big London welcome, with celebrations across the capital including a special Tube map, trail and mural in her honour."
He further noted, "I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city."
To note as per report of Greater London Authority total 640,000 fans set to attend the Wembley shows are estimated to spend an average of £471 when they come to the capital.