Trending

Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour astounds with economic benefits, Sadiq Khan highlights the positive impact

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK
Sadiq Khan praises Taylor Swift's Eras Tour for economic impact on UK

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has provided a remarkable boost to the UK economy, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan highlighting its significant positive impact.

The Lover crooner is set to perform three sold-out gigs at Wembley Stadium starting on Friday, followed by a five-night run there in August.

As per Mirror, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said, "The Eras Tour has broken records and created huge excitement so I'm delighted that Taylor Swift has chosen to perform more nights in London than anywhere else in the world."

He added, "Her eight performances will bring nearly 700,000 fans from across the country and beyond to Wembley Stadium, providing a huge boost to our hospitality industry and further proof that London is the greatest city in the world to watch live music."

The mayor continued, "As Taylor prepares for Friday's opening performance, we are proud to give her and her fans a big London welcome, with celebrations across the capital including a special Tube map, trail and mural in her honour."

He further noted, "I encourage Swifties to not only enjoy the fantastic shows, but also make the most of everything London has to offer, and hope that even more people are encouraged to enjoy the incredible live music available in our city."

To note as per report of Greater London Authority total 640,000 fans set to attend the Wembley shows are estimated to spend an average of £471 when they come to the capital.

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting

Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Trending News

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
2,000-year-old Roman wine found in Spain
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Ed Sheeran sculpted from sushi ingredients in unique art exhibition
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Matthew Perry's death case gets shocking new lead
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Prince William reveals Princess Diana's celebrity crush
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Nicola Coughlan shares rare BTS snaps from 'Bridgerton'
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Diljit Dosanjh 'GOAT' rendition in Jimmy Fallon show leaves fans in awe
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Millie Bobby Brown rejoices 'Enola Holmes' joining Madame Tussauds
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor leave fans in awe with stunning Eid photos: See
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Durefishan Saleem's Eid photoshoot sets temperature soaring
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Sheheryar Munawar to tie the knot with 'Dobara' star Maheen Siddiqui?
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Who is Sara Ali Khan's partner-in-crime? Read to find out