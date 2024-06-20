Entertainment

Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put differences aside for kids amid separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky surprised daughter with new car amid separation

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024


Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who announced their separation in July 2023, put aside their differences to surprise their daughter.

The heartwarming surprise was captured on video by their eldest daughter, Sophia, and posted on TikTok.

In the video, Richards and Umansky are seen taking daughter Portia to a brand new Porsche, asking her whose car it is, before she realizes it's her own and becomes emotional.

A second TikTok video showed Portia driving her new car with her sisters and mother in the backseat, with Umansky sitting in the passenger seat.

Prior to this, Sophia shared another TikTok video of Portia's visit to the DMV to take her driver's license test. Although she passed the behind-the-wheel exam, she didn't quite qualify for an official license yet.

"It's only been five months since I took the permit test. I need to wait another month to take this stupid thing. I'm literally fuming. I'm so upset, but I did pass,” Portia explained in the video.

This is not the first time Richards and Umansky have put their differences aside for the kids.

In March, the former couple reunited to celebrate Portia's 16th birthday, with photos obtained by Page Six showing them walking into an intimate gathering together.

To note, Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky got separated in July 2023.

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52

Former Indian pacer David Johnson passes away at 52
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting

Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son becomes his mother's Defender amid divorce feud
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Entertainment News

Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Priyanka Chopra’s former NYC restaurant to shut down on THIS date
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Shah Rukh Khan spotted with son AbRam at Mumbai Airport: WATCH
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Khloé Kardashian reveals ‘best thing’ about ex-husband Lamar Odom
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
‘The Office’ star reveals Steve Carell's 'pungent' scene left cast in stitches
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Kevin Costner sets record straight on ‘Yellowstone’ exit rumors
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Jacob Elordi faces 'creepy' deepfake scandal after Taylor Swift
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Blake Shelton shares peek into his hilarious birthday celebration
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Justin Timberlake's legal team prepares strong defense against DWI allegations
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Brad Pitt plans to propose Ines de Ramon despite strained relationship with kids
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Jessica Biel spotted filming upcoming series after Justin Timberlake's release
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik celebrate Eid-ul-Adha together
Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much
Gwen Stefani drops loved-up moments With Blake Shelton on his birthday