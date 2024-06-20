Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky put differences aside for kids amid separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky, who announced their separation in July 2023, put aside their differences to surprise their daughter.
The heartwarming surprise was captured on video by their eldest daughter, Sophia, and posted on TikTok.
In the video, Richards and Umansky are seen taking daughter Portia to a brand new Porsche, asking her whose car it is, before she realizes it's her own and becomes emotional.
A second TikTok video showed Portia driving her new car with her sisters and mother in the backseat, with Umansky sitting in the passenger seat.
Prior to this, Sophia shared another TikTok video of Portia's visit to the DMV to take her driver's license test. Although she passed the behind-the-wheel exam, she didn't quite qualify for an official license yet.
"It's only been five months since I took the permit test. I need to wait another month to take this stupid thing. I'm literally fuming. I'm so upset, but I did pass,” Portia explained in the video.
This is not the first time Richards and Umansky have put their differences aside for the kids.
In March, the former couple reunited to celebrate Portia's 16th birthday, with photos obtained by Page Six showing them walking into an intimate gathering together.
