Meadow Walker melts hearts honoring Paul Walker on 12th death anniversary

Meadow Walker marked an emotional milestone as she honored her late father, Paul Walker, sharing heartfelt throwback photos and reflecting on “12 years without you.”
On Sunday, the Fast and Furious star’s daughter paid tribute to her late father Paul Walker on social media.
In honor of the 12th anniversary of his death, Meadow uploaded three sweet snapshots from her early years with Paul.
She penned the caption, “12 years without you… I love you forever.”
The photos showed a toddler Meadow on a kitchen counter in a white tee and pink pants, with Paul beside her in a yellow hat and blue shirt.
He offered her a plate of cupcakes, and one sweet shot captured them leaning in for a kiss.
Soon after she shared an adorable post, the fan’s couldn’t hold their emotions, they flooded the comment section with love and affection.
One fan wrote, “he would be so proud of you and is always watching over you.”
Another commented, “The cutest bb.”
To note, Paul died in November 2013 at age 40 after he was involved in a single-vehicle car crash in California. Meadow, whom Paul shared with ex-girlfriend Rebecca Soteros, was 15 at the time.
Meadow has continued to honor her father’s legacy as she founded the Paul Walker Foundation, which vows to “continue to do the work that Paul started,” per the organization’s website.