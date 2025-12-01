Entertainment

Nick Jonas finally announces new solo album release date

Nick Jonas delights fans with new solo album 'Sunday Best’ announcement

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Nick Jonas finally announces new solo album release date
Nick Jonas finally announces new solo album release date

Nick Jonas has announced return to his solo venture amid tour with his brothers.

On Sunday, November 30, the pop icon revealed his upcoming new solo album after hosting a “Sunday Best Brunch” at his family’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas.

In the announcement, Nick said, “I’ve been working on new music that I’m really proud of, and I wanted to find a special way to share the first piece of it with you.”

The 33-year old musician took to Instagram and revealed the title and release date of his most-anticipated album along with the cover art.

He penned, “My new album, ‘Sunday Best’ is out February 6, 2026,” sharing that fans will be able to pre-order starting midnight ET.

Following his announcement, fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement.

A fan wrote, “February is going to be a great month I’m READYYYY. I feel like this album is going to be my favorite of your solo music, can’t wait.”

Another commented, “Ahhh so excited for this new chapter!”

“Can’t wait for new music!!!,” a third noted.

At the brunch, he also previewed singles such as Hope, Sweet to Me, Handprints, You Got Me, Princesses, and the previously played 911.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Taylor Swift maps out luxury bridal parties ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift maps out luxury bridal parties ahead of wedding with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift would have bridal parties as Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid have planned for her bachelorette party

‘Home Improvement’ alum Zachery Ty Bryan marks sixth arrest in 5 years

‘Home Improvement’ alum Zachery Ty Bryan marks sixth arrest in 5 years
Zachery Ty Bryan is held at Lane County Jail on a no-bail status

Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash

Dwayne Johnson shares unseen peek into Karen Gillan's onset birthday bash
The 'Jumanji' star drops heartfelt birthday tribute to his co-star, Karen Gillan, on Instagram

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win

‘Zootopia 2’ sends fans into frenzy with $38.5 million box office win
‘Zootopia 2’ voiceover cast includes Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Blake Slatkin, Don Lake, Nate Torrence, Tommy Chong

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts

James Cameron's much-awaited film 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' set to rule hearts
The 'Titanic' director's new film, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' is slated to be released in December this year

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99

Billy Wilder's Love in the Afternoon star Lise Bourdin passes away at 99
A French Model died at the age of 99 in her residence

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst

JoJo Siwa ends up in hospital after 'excruciating pain' due to cyst burst
Jojo Siwa breaks silence after rushing to hospital just hours before her Black Friday show

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance

Ariana Grande claps back at criticism over her 'Wicked' promo tour appearance
Ariana Grande's recent appearances during 'Wicked' events has sparked concerns among fans

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death

Paul Walker’s disturbing autopsy report emerges after 12 years of his death
The 'Fast and Furious' star tragically passed away in a fatal car crash back in November 2013

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role

George Clooney reveals beef with Brad Pitt over 1990s movie role
George Clooney takes hilarious dig at Brad Pitt for taking over the iconic role

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins

Elizabeth Olsen reflects on her acting career with touching nod to her twins
The 'Oldboy' actress set to appear in upcoming film, 'Eternity'

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking

Jenna Ortega raises alarming concerns about AI usage in filmmaking
Jenna Ortega gets candid about the downside of AI in the media industry