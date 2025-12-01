Nick Jonas finally announces new solo album release date

Nick Jonas has announced return to his solo venture amid tour with his brothers.
On Sunday, November 30, the pop icon revealed his upcoming new solo album after hosting a “Sunday Best Brunch” at his family’s Nellie’s Southern Kitchen restaurant in Las Vegas.
In the announcement, Nick said, “I’ve been working on new music that I’m really proud of, and I wanted to find a special way to share the first piece of it with you.”
The 33-year old musician took to Instagram and revealed the title and release date of his most-anticipated album along with the cover art.
He penned, “My new album, ‘Sunday Best’ is out February 6, 2026,” sharing that fans will be able to pre-order starting midnight ET.
Following his announcement, fans rushed to the comment section to express excitement.
A fan wrote, “February is going to be a great month I’m READYYYY. I feel like this album is going to be my favorite of your solo music, can’t wait.”
Another commented, “Ahhh so excited for this new chapter!”
“Can’t wait for new music!!!,” a third noted.
At the brunch, he also previewed singles such as Hope, Sweet to Me, Handprints, You Got Me, Princesses, and the previously played 911.