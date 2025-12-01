Vin Diesel keeps Paul Walker's memory alive with touching tribute

Vin Diesel has paid a heartwarming tribute to late friend Paul Walker on his 12th death anniversary.
On Sunday, November 30, the 58-year old American actor took to Instagram to honour his Fast & Furious co-star.
Vin penned, “The universe keeps placing angels in my path. I know you are a part of it… a brotherhood eternal. Love you forever…”
A day before, he posted another photo, writing, “Twelve years… Not a day goes by… Miss you.”
In the shared picture, the best friend duo can be seen working on a car.
Following the emotional tribute, Fast & Furious fans swarmed the comment section with sweet wishes.
A fan commented, “12 years from now we still miss Paul Walker. Hope you are shining in heaven.”
Another one wrote a famous line from the franchise, “It's been a long day without you, my friend. And I'll tell you all about it when I see you again.”
Paul‘s on-screen love interest Jordana Brewster also shared a tribute on her official social media account, noting, “12 years Without You.”
The late actor’s daughter Meadow Walker also posted pictures of them together from their childhood, honoring her father.
To note, Paul passed away on November 30, 2013 after a car crash.