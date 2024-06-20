Priyanka Chopra’s former NYC restaurant to shut down on THIS date

Priyanka Chopra’s former restaurant Sona is closing its doors!
The update came from the restaurant’s official Instagram page on June 19, where it announced the closure of its chapter.
Sona declared June 30 to be its last working day.
“After More than three remarkable years, Sona will be closing. We have immense gratitude for everyone who walked through our doors. It’s been our greatest honor to serve you,” read the statement from the post.
The post further noted, “SONA’s final service will be brunch on Sunday, June 30.”
“We’ll miss you. Come on by for one final hurrah,” the restaurant captioned the post.
In 2021, Chopra co-founded the restaurant with entrepreneur Maneesh Goyal.
Sona was inaugurated with an Indian pooja ceremony which was attended by Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas.
It was well-known not only among the public but also among celebrities for its authentic Indian cuisine.
The Barfi actress parted ways from the restaurant’s partnership in 2023, two years after its opening.
Chopra is currently busy filming for an upcoming American drama film, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Safia Oakley-Green.