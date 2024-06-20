Hollywood

Matthew McConaughey 'reinvented' career after two-year Hollywood hiatus

Matthew McConaughey's comeback 'Dallas Buyers Club' earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Matthew McConaughey's comeback earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about his two-year break from Hollywood and how it allowed him to reinvent his career.

During a recent conversation with Glen Powell for Interview magazine, Matthew, known for his iconic roles in romantic comedies such as The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, expressed his desire to explore other genres and challenge himself as an actor.

"I’ve usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag. When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff,” he revealed.

When Glen asked Matthew about his two-year hiatus, he responded, "Dude, it was scary. I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation.”

Matthew further recalled that he considered alternative career paths, including teaching high school, studying music conducting, and working as a wildlife guide during hiatus.

"I honestly thought, 'I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.' The lane Hollywood said I should stay in. And Hollywood’s like, 'Well, f--- you, dude. You should have stayed in your lane',” he added.

Matthew's hiatus, however, proved beneficial, as he returned to the industry with roles in films like Dallas Buyers Club and The Wolf of Wall Street.

His performance in Dallas Buyers Club earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014.

Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement

Jos Buttler surpasses Mohammad Rizwan with record-breaking achievement
Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise

Momina Iqbal shares tragic news of father’s demise
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?

Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character

Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character

Hollywood News

Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Priyanka Chopra shares UNSEEN pictures from ‘The Bluff’ shooting
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Kim Kardashian shocks pals with new movie ‘offer’
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Madonna’s concert lawsuit surprisingly gets dismissed
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Bella Hadid drops BTS clips of her upcoming movie
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Gigi Hadid cherishes summer moments with daughter Khai and best friend
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Ashanti and Nelly secretly married six months ago, reports
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Sabrina Carpenter reacts to ‘Espresso’s huge success
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon join forces for new crime thriller ‘RIP'
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Ariana Grande introduces ‘The Boy Is Mine’ remix featuring THESE Grammy victors
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
'Game of Thrones' Spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' welcomes new cast members
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Rihanna replaces Charlize Theron as Dior’s new model
Mirzapur S3 trailer is out, without THIS main character
Justin Timberlake spotted ‘angry’ in handcuffs following DWI arrest