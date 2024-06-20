Matthew McConaughey 'reinvented' career after two-year Hollywood hiatus

Matthew McConaughey has opened up about his two-year break from Hollywood and how it allowed him to reinvent his career.
During a recent conversation with Glen Powell for Interview magazine, Matthew, known for his iconic roles in romantic comedies such as The Wedding Planner and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, expressed his desire to explore other genres and challenge himself as an actor.
"I’ve usually zigged when I felt like Hollywood wanted me to zag. When I had my rom-com years, there was only so much bandwidth I could give to those, and those were some solid hits for me. But I wanted to try some other stuff,” he revealed.
When Glen asked Matthew about his two-year hiatus, he responded, "Dude, it was scary. I had long talks with my wife about needing to find a new vocation.”
Matthew further recalled that he considered alternative career paths, including teaching high school, studying music conducting, and working as a wildlife guide during hiatus.
"I honestly thought, 'I stepped out of Hollywood. I got out of my lane.' The lane Hollywood said I should stay in. And Hollywood’s like, 'Well, f--- you, dude. You should have stayed in your lane',” he added.
Matthew's hiatus, however, proved beneficial, as he returned to the industry with roles in films like Dallas Buyers Club and The Wolf of Wall Street.
His performance in Dallas Buyers Club earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor in 2014.