Diljit Dosanjh's diamond watch from Fallon is worth THIS much

Diljit Dosanjh made waves this week with his debut appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, with his diamond-encrusted watch catching fans’ special attention.
Dosanjh, who is not just known for his singing prowess but also his acting chops with hits like his latest Amar Singh Chamkila, took the Fallon show by storm as he performed his hits G.O.A.T and Born to Shine.
And while the performance garnered much love, Dosanjh’s choice of outfit made quite the fashion statement, including glittering Audemars Piguet arm candy, reportedly worth a whopping INR 1.2 crore!
Dosanjh opted for an all-white look for the show, wearing a white embroidered kurta and Tehmat, paired with a matching turban, and sneakers. He tied the look together with a silver kada on his right hand, and the AP timepiece on his left wrist.
As per reports, Dosanjh’s stunning watch was a custom AP piece made by Jain the Jeweller, who took to the Instagram to share: “This exquisite timepiece is an AP Royal Oak 15400SR, meticulously customized with diamonds adorning the case, band, dial, and bezel.”
Pinkvilla also reported that such extravagant watches are nothing new for Dosanjh, who flaunted a similar piece at his Dil-Luminati Tour in Vancouver last month.