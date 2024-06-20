Entertainment

Country star Kane Brown, wife Katelyn Jae Brown welcome baby boy

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown announced the arrival of their third child

  June 20, 2024
Country music star Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae Brown are over the moon as they announce the arrival of their third child.

The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a carousel of adorable photos, featuring their newborn son.

In the pictures, Katelyn is seen cradling her newborn baby in her arms while Kane sits beside her, gazing lovingly at his wife and child.

Other photos showcased Kane holding the newborn, looking at him with adoration, and Katelyn smiling down at their little one, swaddled in a hospital blanket.

"Krewe Allen Brown 6.18" the couple penned in a joint post while referring to baby’s name and date of birth.

The power couple, who also share two elder daughters, Kodi Jane, and Kingsley Rose, announced the pregnancy back in December 2023, with a sweet photo of their daughters holding up a sonogram.

They penned alongside the photo, “Last Christmas of 4. Merry Christmas everyone!!"

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown tied the knot on October 12, 2018 and have been happily married since then.

