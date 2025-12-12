Taylor Swift has quietly updated the lyrics to two tracks from her Reputation album on Apple Music.
The Lover singer surprised fans with updated lyrics to I Did Something Bad and Delicate from her 2017 Reputation album on Apple Music, following the platform’s Dolby Atmos update.
In her song I Did Something Bad Swift previously chimed, “But if he drops my name, then I owe him nothin’ / And if he spends my change, then he had it comin’.”
Now she made changes, “If a man talks s***, then I owe him nothin’ / And if he calls me a bitch, then he had it coming.”
Her hit Delicate changed as Swift now sang, “Goddamn, never seen that color blue,” instead of, “Oh, damn, never seen that color blue.”
Notably, the Disney+ release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour: The Last Show on Friday still includes the original Delicate lyrics.
Swifties quickly speculated on social media that the updated lyrics might hint at a Taylor’s Version of Reputation or signal a bigger surprise.
“My clown theory is that we’re getting Reputation vault tracks and originally written/unedited lyrics updated on album tracks,” one fan theorized on X.
Another commented, “Probably recorded with Max Martin and Shellback while working on TLOAS because Taylor Swift is a genius business woman artist queen?????”
Taylor Swift has issued rerecorded editions of all her albums under “Taylor’s Version,” with the exception of Reputation and her debut.
The project began after her former label, Big Machine, sold her masters, which she reclaimed in May.