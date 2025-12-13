Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter steps out with dad Jay-Z

Blue Ivy Carter and Jay-Z attends anticipated match between Lakers and Spurs in Los Angeles

  • By Fatima Hassan
Beyoncés eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter steps out with dad Jay-Z
Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter steps out with dad Jay-Z 

Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has made a fashion statement with her dad, Jay-Z. 

On Wednesday, December 10, the grown-up daughter of the Halo hitmaker stepped out for the Lakers' vs. Spurs game in Los Angeles alongside her billionaire father.

For the outing, Blue Ivy opted for a Balenciaga moto leather jacket, which she wore over a graphic T-shirt and denim cargo pants.

The 13-year-old completed her casual look with a Diesel bag and a pair of red Isabel Marant Bekett wedge sneakers.

You Might Like:

Meanwhile, Jay-Z sported a black shirt and pants, which he coordinated with a matching beanie cap and black sunglasses.

This sighting of Blue Ivy Carter came a few months after she joined her popstar mom during her headline-grabbing tour, Cowboy Carter, which she commenced in April and concluded in July this year.

During Beyoncé's tenth concert tour, the mother-daughter duo delivered spectacular performances on the Grammy-winning musician's several songs, most notably, America Has a Problem, Déjà Vu, and Protector.

For the unversed, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012.

The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2008, are also parents to their twin kids, Rumi and Sir, 8.  

Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal 'ageing' remarks

Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal 'ageing' remarks

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split
Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce
HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3

HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3
Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release

Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release
Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release
Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary

Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary
Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+

Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+
Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project

Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project
Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Latest News

Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter steps out with dad Jay-Z

Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter steps out with dad Jay-Z
Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms

Formula 1 secures new Concorde Agreement with updated financial, technical terms
Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal 'ageing' remarks

Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal 'ageing' remarks

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations