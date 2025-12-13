Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has made a fashion statement with her dad, Jay-Z.
On Wednesday, December 10, the grown-up daughter of the Halo hitmaker stepped out for the Lakers' vs. Spurs game in Los Angeles alongside her billionaire father.
For the outing, Blue Ivy opted for a Balenciaga moto leather jacket, which she wore over a graphic T-shirt and denim cargo pants.
The 13-year-old completed her casual look with a Diesel bag and a pair of red Isabel Marant Bekett wedge sneakers.
Meanwhile, Jay-Z sported a black shirt and pants, which he coordinated with a matching beanie cap and black sunglasses.
This sighting of Blue Ivy Carter came a few months after she joined her popstar mom during her headline-grabbing tour, Cowboy Carter, which she commenced in April and concluded in July this year.
During Beyoncé's tenth concert tour, the mother-daughter duo delivered spectacular performances on the Grammy-winning musician's several songs, most notably, America Has a Problem, Déjà Vu, and Protector.
For the unversed, Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed their eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, in 2012.
The couple, who exchanged marital vows in 2008, are also parents to their twin kids, Rumi and Sir, 8.