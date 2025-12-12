Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jim Curtis and Jennifer Aniston began dating in July this year

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jennifer Aniston has been enjoying her time with her new beau, Jim Curtis. 

Ever since she began dating the wellness guru, fans have been speculating what the Friends alum actually thought of her new love interest.

According to an exclusive report by People, an insider recently revealed that Jennifer and Jim initially "spent months chatting to get to know each other" at the start of the year.

The tipster continued, "Jen really valued their friendship in the beginning of the year, when it all took a turn to something more romantic, she was cautious at first. Now, she's excited that she just went for it."

Notably, the source additionally explained the couple’s budding romance and how they both are taking care of each other.

"He's brought so many good things into her life," the insider claimed.

This update came a few weeks after Aniston went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Jim Curtis, on the occasion of his 50th birthday celebration.

The popular actress, who began dating Curtis in July this year, took to her Instagram handle to pay a heartfelt tribute on his special day, while confirming their whirlwind romance.

They also made a high-profile joint appearance at ELLE’s Women in Hollywood event on November 17, as Aniston described Curtis as "quite extraordinary" in an interview with the outlet. 

