Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, 18, lit up the scene in matching red dresses as they scored an invite to yet another A-list bash.
According to DailyMail, the 18-year-old twins wowed in coordinating red dresses, pairing lace-lingerie–style bralettes with glittering heels for added height.
Jessie and D’Lila wore their dark hair slicked back, pairing the look with diamond necklaces and coordinating hoop earrings.
The duo shared VIP status with Kim Kardashian supermodel Kaia Gerber and Nicky Hilton.
Their appearance follows the release of the 50 Cent–produced documentary Sean Combs: The Reckoning, which explores allegations of sexual misconduct and revisits the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.
To note, it is a four-part Netflix docuseries exploring Diddy’s career, legal troubles, and abuse allegations.
Since its December 2, 2025 release, it has become Netflix’s top series.
Diddy, 56, was transferred to Fort Dix prison on October 30 to serve a four-year sentence on prostitution-related charges.
He has denied the sex-trafficking allegations, with his legal team insisting the encounters were consensual, while acknowledging evidence of domestic abuse.
A viral surveillance video of Combs beating and dragging ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura was shown in court, but his defense claimed the violence didn’t constitute sex trafficking.
In the end, jurors ruled in favor of the defense, acquitting him of the most severe accusations, such as sex trafficking and racketeering.