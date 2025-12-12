Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce

The 'Cruel Summer' crooner launches her 8-episodes of Disney plus documentary, 'The End of an Era' today

  • By Fatima Hassan
Taylor Swift is giving her fans a peek into her professional, as well as her high-profile, relationship with Travis Kelce.

The Life of a Showgirl crooner has finally released an 8-episode docu-series, The End of an Era, on Disney+ + on Friday, December 12. 

At one point in her documentary, Taylor and Travis, who announced their dreamy engagement on August 26, were seen chatting on the phone with each other. 

In their heartfelt conversation, which reportedly took place before the singer’s first Eras performance in London, after her Vienna concerts were cancelled because of a planned terror attack.

The NFL star initiated the call as he said, "How are you guys so good? You can just do a little, like in-the-back-room rehearsal and then go do this in front of everyone."

Taylor appreciated the compliment, replying, "I love you. I don’t know, how do you remember 36,000 plays that are all tactical missions and then just go do it? It’s the same. It’s basically the same job! I got songs to remember, you got plays to remember."

For the unversed, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician launched her highly anticipated documentary, The End of an Era, one day before celebrating her 36th birthday.

The new series also offers an unprecedented glimpse of not only Taylor Swift's headline-grabbing Eras Tour, but also her relationship with Travis Kelce.

