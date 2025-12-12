Entertainment
  By Javeria Ahmed
Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split

The 'Mission: Impossible' star has already been eyeing a new romance after his split from the 'Ballerina' star

Tom Cruise is reportedly setting his sights on Hollywood’s top stars as the A-list actor navigates the dating scene following his split from Ana de Armas.

As per RadarOnline.com, the Mission: Impossible star has already been eyeing a new romance after his split from the Ballerina star with an insider saying he’s “ready to find someone new and very proactive.”

The insider went on to say that Cruise "would love to be with a woman from British high society.”

"But that's not as easy to arrange as someone from the movie business, and there are so many gorgeous women he admired, like Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Lopez," the tipster revealed.

The source noted that Cruise is eyeing Charlize Theron, who in 2023 encouraged him to join her in the Fast and Furious series.

"People in Tom's world have been telling him to reach out to Charlize ever since, and now he's saying he's going to do it," the source added.

To note, Tom Cruise has had several high-profile relationships throughout his career, most notably three marriages to actresses Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman, and Katie Holmes.

Recently, Cruise was in a low-key relationship with de Armas after they were spotted together multiple times, but this was later confirmed to have ended.

