Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release

Taylor Swift may be best known for her record-breaking music career, but her presence on screen—whether in films, musicals, or behind-the-scenes documentaries—has left an equally memorable impact.
However, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician has launched her own six-episode documentary, The End of an Era: The Eras Tour.
From emotional self-portraits to playful character roles, here are five standout on-screen moments that reveal different sides of the global superstar.
Valentine's Day (2010):
One of Swift’s earliest film roles, her appearance in Valentine’s Day, revealed her comedic chops. Playing Felicia, an overly enthusiastic high schooler in a relationship with Taylor Lautner’s character, she delivers an adorably awkward, intentionally over-the-top performance.
The role showcased Swift’s willingness to poke fun at herself, adding a lighthearted charm to the ensemble rom-com.
The Giver (2014):
In this dystopian adaptation, Swift takes on a rare dramatic role as Rosemary, a mysterious figure central to the story’s emotional core.
Although her screen time is minimal, her presence is pivotal. Swift brings a quiet intensity to the role, leaving a lasting impression in a film otherwise dominated by veteran actors like Meryl Streep and Jeff Bridges.
Cats (2019):
Though Cats became known for its polarising reception, Swift’s appearance as Bombalurina stands out as one of the film’s most playful performances.
Draped in glittering red and embodying the character’s mischievous charm, she delivers a lively rendition of “Macavity.”
It’s a brief but memorable moment where Swift leans fully into theatrical fantasy—catnip for fans who enjoy seeing her embrace quirky, bold roles.
Miss Americana (2020):
Arguably her most personal documentary, Miss Americana gave fans unprecedented access to Swift’s life beyond the spotlight.
The film blends live performances, studio sessions, and intimate self-recorded footage that captures her creative evolution and personal struggles.
Viewers saw her confront the pressures of fame, reclaim her voice in political discourse, and find empowerment in vulnerability.
This documentary remains one of the most revealing glimpses into who Swift is behind the carefully curated image.
The Eras Tour film (2023):
A cultural juggernaut in its own right, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Film brought the concert experience to millions who couldn’t attend the record-breaking tour.
More than just a concert movie, the film showcases Swift as a master performer, storyteller, and businesswoman.
Every era—from Fearless to Midnights—is delivered with meticulous staging, immaculate vocals, and soaring emotional beats.
It’s a cinematic celebration of her entire career, capturing the scale, spectacle, and intimacy that defined the tour.