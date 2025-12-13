King Charles has revealed huge progress in cancer treatment In highly awaited personal message
On Friday evening, the British Monarch, who was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, dropped a personal broadcast message in support of his Stand Up To Cancer, charity founded in 2012.
In a message he said, “Throughout my own cancer journey, I've been profoundly moved by what I can only call the community of care that surrounds every cancer patient. The specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives. But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply.”
Charles warned, “At least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them. That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed. Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives.”
He shared that during his visits to cancer centres across the country, he has repeatedly heard this message and has seen firsthand how early detection has helped him maintain a full and active life even while undergoing treatment.
Sharing the update on his own cancer journey, Charles mentioned, “Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to doctor's orders, my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the new year.”
“This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years. This is why I'm so encouraged to learn about the new national screening checker that is available online,“ he added.
The monarch concluded, “This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening. It demystifies the process, answers your questions and guides you towards taking that crucial step.”
It is the first time King Charles has spoken publicly about his own health in the context of a national health campaign.