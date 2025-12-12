Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Entertainment

Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal 'ageing' remarks

The 'True Lies' starlet defends her old statement about 'ageing'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal ageing remarks
Jamie Lee Curtis finally breaks silence on brutal 'ageing' remarks   

Jamie Lee Curtis is embracing her ageing like a pro!

In a recent interview with NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast, the veteran American actress and film producer finally opened up about the brutal ageing comments that had previously sparked outrage among fans.

After her bombshell confession about ageing, Curtis explained her statement as she revealed, "And by the way, that's a total lie."

"That I don’t care. Of course I care. When I look in the mirror, I am looking at the problem, I’m looking at the solution. You know, I can’t filter the mirror," she continued.

You Might Like:

The Freaky Friday actress further noted that the deep, dark and truthful mirror is coming for every individual, as none can deny the truth and nature’s procedure of transitioning the time. 

"We can alter reality all we want. We can take a photograph, AI-altered, Face-tuning, whatever the f--- it is. But my point is simply: You can’t hide the truth," Curtis remarked.

This clarification came months after Jamie Lee Curtis candidly spoke about her thoughts on plastic surgery, referring to women who have undergone such procedures as "disfigured." 

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split

Tom Cruise eyes Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie, J.Lo after Ana de Armas split
Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s 'Eras Tour' series leaks intimate phone call with Travis Kelce
HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3

HBO Max gives first glimpse of 2026 lineup, including 'Euphoria' season 3
Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release

Taylor Swift makes unexpected changes to 'Reputation' tracks amid doc release
Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Kylie Jenner follows in beau Timothée Chalamet's footsteps with surprise move

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twins break cover at elite party amid father's Netflix doc release
Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary

Taylor Swift breaks down over Southport attack in 'Eras Tour' documentary
Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+

Taylor Swift’s magic spreads swiftly as new docuseries crashes Disney+
Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project

Jennifer Aniston, ‘Friends’ cast honor Matthew Perry with special project
Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film

Taylor Swift finally releases anticipated Eras Tour docuseries, concert film
Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Johnny Depp, Salman Khan send fans into frenzy at Red Sea Festival

Latest News

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations

Google Translate provides real-time headphone translations
Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy

Mohamed Salah back in Liverpool squad after benching controversy
White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom

White House faces lawsuit over Trump’s planned East Wing ballroom
Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed

Jennifer Aniston's hidden feelings about wellness beau Jim Curtis revealed