Jamie Lee Curtis is embracing her ageing like a pro!
In a recent interview with NPR’s Wild Card with Rachel Martin podcast, the veteran American actress and film producer finally opened up about the brutal ageing comments that had previously sparked outrage among fans.
After her bombshell confession about ageing, Curtis explained her statement as she revealed, "And by the way, that's a total lie."
"That I don’t care. Of course I care. When I look in the mirror, I am looking at the problem, I’m looking at the solution. You know, I can’t filter the mirror," she continued.
The Freaky Friday actress further noted that the deep, dark and truthful mirror is coming for every individual, as none can deny the truth and nature’s procedure of transitioning the time.
"We can alter reality all we want. We can take a photograph, AI-altered, Face-tuning, whatever the f--- it is. But my point is simply: You can’t hide the truth," Curtis remarked.
This clarification came months after Jamie Lee Curtis candidly spoke about her thoughts on plastic surgery, referring to women who have undergone such procedures as "disfigured."