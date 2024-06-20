Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?

Royal

  June 20, 2024
Prince Harry's distancing from David Beckham reportedly stems from a strategic move orchestrated by Meghan Markle.

The Mirror published Tom Bower's new book, The House of Beckham, this past weekend.

It contains shocking revelations regarding Posh and Becks' relationship with the Royal family, namely their failing relationship with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The tension arose when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited Beckhams at their royal wedding but not in the dinner, as Bower wrote, "Meghan appeared to want to punish the Beckhams.”

He noted, "Television pictures of the couple arriving at St George’s Chapel for the wedding showed Victoria stony-faced and David chewing gum. Meghan had not invited them to the wedding dinner. Her veto was an insult. After all, many guests such as George Clooney and other Hollywood stars invited that evening did not even know Meghan."

Bower mentioned during the Invictus Games in Sydney, the former captain of England was in a confusing situation.

"Arriving on the agreed day to meet Prince Harry he was perplexed why officials were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry. ‘Where is he?’ Beckham asked the Games’ officials as he waited. ‘When will I meet him?’ he kept asking," the author stated.

He added, “Beckham was unaware that the Prince had ordered that under no circumstances was the footballer to be allowed near him. Photographs of the two together were forbidden."

It was reported that David was perplexed by the being snubbed.

As Bower revealed, Meghan was the one who issued the order because she didn't want Beckham or his wife Victoria to pose a media rival.

