Prince William convinced ‘Sussex brand’ will 'diminish' before his reign

Prince William is believed to have made a shocking prediction about his estranged brother Prince Harry, and his wife Meghan Markle.
The Prince of Wales - who has not been in contact with Harry and Meghan as they made humiliating revelations about Royal Family since moving to the US in 2020, is convinced that their "Sussex brand" will be "diminished" by the time he will ascend to the throne.
An insider has exclusively revealed why William has ruled out stripping Meghan and Harry of their Royal titles once he becomes the king.
According to renowned blogger Rob Shutter, William has come to the conclusion that removing Harry and Meghan's titles will only make him look "petty" and "vindictive" as he's so confident that their brand is already "worthless."
"By the time William takes the throne, the Sussex brand will be so diminished it won’t even matter. Why take away something that’s already worthless?” a source told Shutter.
Analysing the whole situation, the blogger noted, "William sees no strategic threat from Harry and Meghan anymore."
"The power they once had? The global fascination? The shiny-new-royal-rebels energy? Gone," he added.
This update came amid reports that the heir to the throne will strip Harry and Meghan's titles when he will take over the British monarchy.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as working Royal in 2020 before leaving the UK.