Prince William set to include George in high-stake project for future role

Prince William has apparently decided to prepare Prince George for the future of crown by involving him in a major royal project.

The Prince of Wales is planning to include his 11-year old son in the homeless inivitive, just like Princess Diana did when he was 11.

He has been a patron of the charity Centrepoint, after following in his mother's footsteps, for almost two decades.

A source told Daily Mail, "He talks to George, Charlotte and Louis about homelessness a lot. It's something he's incredibly passionate about.”

The insider continued, “He's keen to take George to a homeless shelter soon to meet some of the brilliant people who inspired him to create Homewards, and the people who will ultimately be supported by it."

To charity is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary with a huge party on Tuesday, December 9.

Seyi Obakin OBE, Centrepoint CEO, shared the charity will also release exclusive pictures of the prince to mark the special milestone.

He said, "We've collected photos of him with young people in relaxed moments, some never seen publicly before. There's one from when he volunteered with us before becoming Patron.”

The CEO added, “He spent five days volunteering undercover, talking to the housing benefit office, advising young people. He had an induction and then was simply thrown in."

As per reports, George might attend the key event of the charity with his father, William.

