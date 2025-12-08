Royal

Prince Harry UK security review win sparks King Charles reunion hopes

King Charles III set to meet grandkids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for the first time in three years

  By Hafsa Noor
Prince Harry has reportedly won a Home Office review of the decision to remove his 24-hour armed police protection in the UK.

The Home Office will reassess the Duke of Sussex’ security needs, and a decision is expected next month.

This review might pave the way for Harry to return to the UK with his family, including children Archie and Lilibet, without putting them at risk.

King Charles last met his grandkids back in June 2022 during Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

As per The Sun, the Home Office has now ordered a threat assessment for the first time since Meghan Markle’s husband stepped down as a working royal in 2020.

Earlier this year, the Duke claimed there was an "establishment stitch-up" after he lost his High Court case to get his taxpayer-funded security protection reinstated.

However, the Royal and VIP Executive Committee (Ravec) has now ordered its Risk Management Board to reassess Harry’s threat level for the first time in nearly six years.

As of now, the monarch’s youngest son has to contact the Met Police 30 days before arriving in the UK for a security review.

In the US, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s annual security bill is estimated to run into millions.

