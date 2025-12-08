Royal

Andrew’s scandals force Kate, William to teach special ‘lesson’ to their kids

Prince William and Princess Kate take surprising measure for George, Charlotte and Louis in wake of Andrew’s disgracing controversies

  • By Sidra Khan
  
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s disgracing scandals have shaken the British Royal Family to their core!

In the wake of the former Duke of York’s embarrassing controversies, Prince William and Princess Kate’s responsibility to ensure their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – develop strong moral character has become even more crucial.

According to the palace insiders who spoke to Radar Online, the Prince and Princess of Wales, particularly Kate, is giving their three kids an unusually strict grounding in moral values to “stop them turning out like” Andrew.

Describing her strategy as “non-negotiable,” a tipster revealed, "She sees learning values like honesty and kindness as just as essential as excelling in school or sports. George, Charlotte, and Louis are being guided on how to make good decisions, show respect, and be accountable for their actions."

"Kate has made it clear to William that their children need a firm moral foundation to handle the scrutiny of public life. It's about shielding them from pressures and influences they aren't ready to deal with yet,” shared a separate source.

A well-placed palace insider revealed that the future queen is “very involved” and makes sure to turn everyday moments into special lessons on moral ethics such as honesty, fairness, and thinking about other, adding, “It's not just words – it's real, practical teaching."

Furthermore, another source claimed, "Kate and Williams want their children to grasp that privilege carries responsibility. After everything this year, that lesson has become even more important.”

For those unversed, King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his royal titles and has issued him an ultimatum to evict the Royal Lodge by January 31, 2026, due to his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and the disgrace he brought to the Royal Family.

