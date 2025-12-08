Queen Camilla son Tom gives her majesty shocking blow ahead of Christmas

Queen Camilla has received a disappointing news from her son Tom Parker Bowles ahead of Christmas.
Tom - who alongside his sister Laura Lopes joined the Royal Family for Christmas at Sandringham last year, has finally revealed his plans for this year.
In his exclusive conversation with The Telegraph, Tom reflected on how his mom invited him last year for the festivities at the Royal estate.
"My mum said, 'I'd love you to come, I haven't had Christmas with you for a long time,'" he shared.
Tom continued, "It has been a hell of a two years for them. The older you get, the more conscious you become of mortality, especially with illnesses and the rest of it."
Her Majesty's son - whom she shares with ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles also confirmed that he and Laura will not be a part of Royal Family's Christmas retreat at Norfolk this year.
"I'm not [spending Christmas at Sandringham]," he told Daily Mail.
"Nor is my sister. It'll be every other year, one year on, one year off," he added.
Revealing how Tom will be spending his Christmas this year, Tom added, the food writer added, "It's back to the sofa at my ex-wife's."
King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to host the Royal Family members on Christmas in Norfolk Sandringham.
Their majesties will be joined by Kate Middleton, Prince William and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
While Princess Anne and her daughter Zara Tindall will also accompany her uncle alongside her husband Mike Tindall and their three kids.