World

Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares

Elon Musk Musk founded xAI last year to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares

Shares of Dell Technologies and Super Micro Computer surged on Thursday, June 20, after Elon Musk announced that the two companies would provide servers for his artificial intelligence startup xAI’s supercomputer project.

Musk revealed on Wednesday, June 19, in a post on his social media account X (formerly Twitter), that Dell is assembling half of the racks for the supercomputer, with Super Micro also contributing.

As a result, both companies saw their shares rise by over 5%, as per CNBC.

Musk plans to build a $500 million "Dojo" supercomputer in Buffalo, New York, and a "super dense, water-cooled supercomputer cluster" at the company's factory in Austin, Texas.

This technology aims to aid Tesla in developing computer vision and large language models for robots and autonomous vehicles.

Tesla CEO founded xAI last year to compete with Microsoft-backed OpenAI and Alphabet’s Google.

Meanwhile, Michael Dell, CEO of Dell, also announced that Dell is creating a "Dell AI factory" with Nvidia to support Musk's AI bot Grok.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?

Why Cristiano Ronaldo still doesn't have his own YouTube account?
Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour

Sabrina Carpenter reveals dates for 2024 'Short 'n' Sweet' North American tour
Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update

Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares

Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares

World News

Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
North Korea and Russia sign landmark 'defence pact'
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
'Parkour tourists' damage historic building in Italy, spark concerns
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Over 550 deaths reported during Hajj pilgrimage amid extreme heat
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Biden to give 50,000 immigrants legal status
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years sparks US concern
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
11 migrants die, dozens missing after shipwrecks off coast of Italy
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Another US tourist dies on Greek island
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Elk joins football field, stuns players with goal: Watch
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Massive ‘Post Fire’ burns 15,000 acres in Los Angeles County
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu disbands war cabinet amid internal disputes
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
Narendra Modi extends ‘greetings on Eid ul Adha’
Elon Musk's xAI supercomputer plans boost Dell and Super Micro shares
India’s train collision leaves 8 dead, dozens injured