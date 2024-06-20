Entertainment

Ian McKellen's recovery faces setback as theatre issues shocking update

Ian McKellen collapsed from the stage playing John Falstaff at the Noel Coward Theatre

  June 20, 2024
Ian McKellen's recovery has encountered a setback following a stage fall, according to a recent update from the theatre.

As per Mirror, a social media post verified that on June 20, his backup performer David Semark will take his place.

The statement said: "David Semark will be playing the role of Sir John Falstaff for the final three scheduled performances of Player Kings at the Noel Coward Theatre in London while Sir Ian McKellen recuperates following his fall on Monday (1)8 June.”

It added, “We look forward to Ian returning to the production, which begins a national tour in Bristol on Wednesday, July 3, before visiting Birmingham, Norwich and Newcastle.”

To note, On Monday, the 85-year-old actor collapsed from the stage playing John Falstaff at the Noel Coward Theatre in London, he stumbled during a battle scene.

After being taken to the hospital quickly, he is now recuperating.

During his recovery he expressed his gratitude, noting, "I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support. Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service.”

Ian added, "To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work." 

‘The Office’ star reveals Steve Carell's 'pungent' scene left cast in stitches