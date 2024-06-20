Prince William rescues Kate Middleton’s mother from falling down

Prince William became the saving knight for wife Kate Middleton’s mum, Carole Middleton, by rescuing her from falling down at Royal Ascot.
On Wednesday, June 19, the royal family had gathered at the Berkshire racecourse for Day 2 processions of the event.
During one instance, Carole Middleton’s heel unfortunately got stuck in the parade ring grass, causing her to stand with frozen toes so as not to fall down.
Noting this, Prince William quickly ran toward his mother-in-law, then offered her to tug onto his hand as she freed the shoe.
Photos captured of this moment showed the duo laughing together as the Prince of Wales went on to crack numerous jokes for making Carole Middleton feel comfortable.
They were approached by other members of the royal family as well as an assistant who helped Kate Middleton’s mother loosen her step, as per Hello Magazine.
But all through the act, Prince William was the one who respectfully clutched her fingers as she rocked back and forth on one foot, becoming the man of hour.
While the Prince of Wales attended Royal Ascot without his beloved spouse, Carole Middleton was present with her husband, Michael Middleton.
It was the first time that they came to a royal event after turning up at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert last December.