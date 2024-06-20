Royal

Prince William rescues Kate Middleton’s mother from falling down

Prince William turned into superman for Carole Middleton at Royal Ascot

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024


Prince William became the saving knight for wife Kate Middleton’s mum, Carole Middleton, by rescuing her from falling down at Royal Ascot.

On Wednesday, June 19, the royal family had gathered at the Berkshire racecourse for Day 2 processions of the event.

During one instance, Carole Middleton’s heel unfortunately got stuck in the parade ring grass, causing her to stand with frozen toes so as not to fall down.

Noting this, Prince William quickly ran toward his mother-in-law, then offered her to tug onto his hand as she freed the shoe.

Photos captured of this moment showed the duo laughing together as the Prince of Wales went on to crack numerous jokes for making Carole Middleton feel comfortable.

They were approached by other members of the royal family as well as an assistant who helped Kate Middleton’s mother loosen her step, as per Hello Magazine.

But all through the act, Prince William was the one who respectfully clutched her fingers as she rocked back and forth on one foot, becoming the man of hour.

While the Prince of Wales attended Royal Ascot without his beloved spouse, Carole Middleton was present with her husband, Michael Middleton.

It was the first time that they came to a royal event after turning up at Kate Middleton’s Christmas carol concert last December.

Royal News

Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery
Prince Edward celebrates anniversary as King Charles’ ‘best-kept secret’
King Charles’ palace in uproar from Prince Harry, Queen Camilla clash
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Prince William teases Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot
Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’ alongside Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports
Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day