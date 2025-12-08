Princess Isabella sparkles in red as she celebrates special day at palace

Royal

The Danish Royal Family shares stunning photo of King Frederik X and Queen Mary’s elder daughter Princess Isabella

  By Sidra Khan
  
Princess Isabella celebrated a special day, glowing and sparkling!

In a heartfelt new post on Sunday, December 7, the Danish Royal Family shared a delightful update along with a charismatic photo of King Frederik X and Queen Mary’s elder daughter, taken at Amalienborg Palace.

The snap showed the Countess of Monpezat radiating glow in a bright red shirt as she lit the candles, marking the second Sunday of Advent.

With her brown locks styled sleekly, the 18-year-old princess looked gorgeous in dewy makeup with a flush of pink blush on cheeks, giving her a fresh look.

Isabella complemented her ensemble with a long chained pendant and sparkling earrings.

Meanwhile, an aesthetically appealing backdrop set in a warmly lit and elegant indoor scene, perfectly matched the festive moment.

The Danish princess was captured lighting one of the four tall red candles arranged in a row on a lush green wreath adorned with evergreen branches, red flowers, berries, and small decorative items.

“Happy second Sunday of Advent,” wished the royals of Denmark.

Who is Princess Isabella of Denmark?

Born on April 21, 2007, Princess Isabella is a member of the Danish Royal Family as the second child and elder daughter of King Frederik X and Queen Mary.

Holding the title of Countess of Monpezat, Isabella is second in the line of succession to the Danish throne, following her elder brother, Crown Prince Christian.

