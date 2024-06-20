Netherlands PM Mark Rutte set to become next NATO Secretary General

World

  • by Web Desk
  • June 20, 2024
Mark Rutte, the outgoing Prime Minister of the Netherlands, is poised to become the next NATO Secretary General.

As per multiple outlets, Romania, the only NATO member initially opposing his candidacy, has now removed its objection and will withdraw its own candidate, President Klaus Iohannis.

NATO officials confirmed that Iohannis has informed allies of his withdrawal, paving the way for a decision on Rutte’s appointment.

While, the confirmation date is not yet set, it is expected soon. The current Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, will end his term on October 1.

Rutte will take over NATO at a critical time, as the alliance focuses on strengthening its security and supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

He faces the challenge of balancing increased military spending and rearming without provoking Moscow further.

Despite his strong support for Ukraine, Rutte has been criticized for the Netherlands' defense budget often falling below NATO's 2% of GDP target during his tenure as Dutch leader.

Rutte's political journey includes attending the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi with Dutch royalty, despite Russia’s actions in Crimea at the time.

Moreover, Rutte’s priorities will include maintaining NATO’s support for Ukraine, encouraging increased defense spending among NATO members, and overseeing a significant upgrade in NATO's defense and security capabilities.

Meanwhile, he will also have to manage the potential impact of the next US election on NATO's unity and effectiveness.

