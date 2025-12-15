Manchester Airport disrupted as flights face delays amid heavy rain, repairs

Heavy rain has disrupted travel at Manchester Airport causing delays of up to an hour for incoming and outgoing flights.
The weather has led to major flight disruptions with some flights delayed by up to six hours, at least one cancelled and two more postponed until the evening.
Flights leaving Manchester Airport to cities like Amsterdam, Brussels, and Lisbon are delayed while incoming flights from Amsterdam, Paris and Istanbul are also affected, as per BBC.
In addition to weather delays, some runways at the busy airports are closed to repair the taxiway.
While taxiway repairs are expected to finish in a few hours, ongoing heavy rain will continue to disrupt flights into the afternoon.
Not only this, flights operated by British Airways, Ryanair, easyJet and more have all been delayed this morning.
The airport confirmed the delays to today’s scheduler were caused by weather conditions and poor visibility.
Manchester Airport is expecting a record number of travellers this Christmas with a total of 1.5 million passengers overall.
Passengers are advised to arrive the airport at their usual time and keep checking for updates on their flight status.