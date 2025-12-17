Merub Ali's friends surprise her with backyard law school graduation ceremony

Trending
  By Syeda Fazeelat
Merub Ali's friends transformed the backyard into an elegant space decorated with soft fairy lights to celebrate her graduation

Pakistani actor Merub Ali celebrated her graduation ceremony as she completed her law school.

This accomplishment was marked with a small, intimate backyard celebration organized as a surprise by her close friends at her home.

Taking to Instagram, the 23-year-old shared a carousel of images from her ceremony, expressing gratitude to friends for making her special moment a memorable one.


She captioned, "my friends surprised me by hosting a graduation party for me. i’m blessed. Alhamdulillah. I love you guys. In other news, SHE GRADUATED LAW SCHOOL!!!"

The friends transformed the backyard into an elegant space decorated with soft fairy lights, suitable for a chilly evening.

One of the best elements that stole the spotlight was a themed cake-cutting backdrop reading “Case Closed.”

For the occasion, Merub wore an elegant off-shoulder top paired with black denim jeans and a matching belt.

She kept her look minimal, styling her hair loose for a subtle look.

Shortly, the post went viral, fans and friends flooded the comments section with numerous support, best wishes, and love.

Zara Noor Abbas wrote, “Bohat Mubarakkkkk”

Durefishan commented, “Bismillahhh Wakeel sahibaa”

The celebration comes after news of Merub and singer Asim Azhar’s official announcement of their split following their relationship that lasted for 3 years.

Asim confirmed that they have mutually chosen to move towards a separate path and requested for some privacy. While Meerub initially remained silent, she later shared a cryptic message on Instagram that sparked widespread discussion all across social media.

