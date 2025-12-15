Brian Walshe found guilty in horrifying murder of wife Ana

Brian Walshe from Massachusetts has been found guilty of deliberately killing his wife.
Ana Walshe, Brian Walshe’s wife and the mother of their three children disappeared on January 1, 2023 at the age of 39.
After nearly two weeks of trial in Norfolk County Superior Court near Boston, the jury began considering their verdict on Friday.
Prosecutors said Brian Walshe deliberately dismembered his wife and disposed it in dumpsters.
They claimed that Brian killed his wife for financial gain since he stood to inherit her $2.7 million life insurance and because of her extra marital affair.
While, Walshe's attorneys rejected those allegations, calling him a loving husband and father who didn't know about the affair.
They also argued that Ana died suddenly from unknown causes and when her husband found her unresponsive after a holiday celebration, he panicked and looked online for ways to dispose a body.
The prosecutor argued that Ana Walshe did not die naturally, but was killed by Brian, who then carefully tried to hide the evidence.
Investigators found blood-stained items like a hacksaw, rug piece, towel, hairs, and other tissue in dumpsters, which DNA tests showed belonged to Ana.
Additional blood was also discovered in the basement of the family’s rental home in Cohasset.
Brian showed no visible reaction when the guilty verdict was announced.
A jury convicted Brian of first-degree murder in the death of his wife and is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday and could receive life in prison without parole.