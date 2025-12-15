Melania Trump's ex-aide reveals her struggles with holiday decor backlash

Melania Trump may seem calm during the White House Christmas season, but according to her former aide, harsh public scrutiny has taken a toll.
Irish Star reported, Stephanie Grisham, who served as the First Lady’s chief of staff and also as a former White House press secretary, said the backlash over Melania’s holiday decorating has worn her down over time.
Grisham told the Daily Mail, “Does she like the constant criticism? Absolutely not, but who would like that? It’s unfortunate that this is what people choose to focus on rather than the holiday spirit and the kids she’s helping, and that kind of thing."
Grisham pushed back on the idea that Melania dislikes Christmas. She claimed the first lady enjoys the season and puts effort into holiday events, especially those involving children.
“She loves the holiday and she loves the events that have to do with children. She puts a lot of time and attention to detail into the decorations and what not. So, she’s definitely not a Grinch,” she added.
The criticism first began during Melania’s second year in the White House when she approved a hallway filled with bright red cone-shaped trees. At the time, critics compared the display to scenes from horror films.
The White House defended the look, calling it a tribute to "valor and bravery," with colors inspired by the presidential seal. Melania stood by her choices, saying the decorations looked "even more beautiful" in person.