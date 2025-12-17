'Disclosure Day' teaser: Steven Spielberg's film promises truth about 'unknown' 

Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Steven Spielberg has returned to the UFO genre with a thriling first look at his well-wrapped project, 'Disclosure Day'

Steven Spielberg has returned to the world of UFOs with an earth-shattering first look at Disclosure Day.

Universal dropped the official teaser of the sci-fi on Tuesday, December 16, making it the filmmaker's first new movie since 2022's The Fabelmans.

In the thrilling teaser, a character questions the existence of extraterrestrial life, noting, "Why would He [God] make such a vast universe, but save it only for us?"

While Josh O'Connor's character urges to reveal the truth, as he says, "People have a right to know the truth, it belongs to 7 billion people."

Disclosure Day stars Emily Blunt, O'Connor, Colman Domingo, Colin Firth, Wyatt Russell and Eve Hewson.

The project also reunites the renowned filmmaker with screenwriter David Koepp (Jurassic Park).

Furthermore, the film, which was filmed in and around New Jersey, has been under wraps more than any of Spielberg's projects.

The sci-fi film's marketing effort kicked off with billboards in New York and Los Angeles with the tagline, "All will be disclosed."

Disclosure Day will be released in theatres June 12, 2026.

Watch Disclosure Day teaser here:



