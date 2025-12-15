World
  • By Bushra Saleem
World

Louvre museum hit with another blow after ‘priceless’ royal jewel heist

Louvre museum shuts down as staff strike over working conditions and security concerns

  • By Bushra Saleem
Louvre Museum hit with another blow after ‘priceless’ royal jewel heist
Louvre Museum hit with another blow after ‘priceless’ royal jewel heist

Louvre workers went on strike after months of mounting pressure on the world’s most visited museum, which unions have described as being “in crisis.”

According to France24, the strike comes as the museum struggles with the aftermath of a daylight jewel heist and an earlier staff strike that abruptly shut the Louvre and stranded thousands of visitors beneath I.M. Pei’s glass pyramid.

Last month, the Louvre also announced the temporary closure of some employees’ offices and one public gallery because of weakened floor beams.

During the robbery on October, thieves used a basket lift to reach the Louvre’s facade, forced a window, smashed display cases and fled with pieces of the French crown jewels.

A Senate inquiry released last week said the thieves escaped with barely 30 seconds to spare, citing broken cameras, outdated equipment, understaffed control rooms and poor coordination that initially sent police to the wrong location.

For employees, the high-profile incident crystallized long-standing concerns that crowding and thin staffing were undermining security and working conditions at a museum that welcomes millions of visitors each year.

Those tensions spilled into public view in June, when striking workers brought the museum to a halt. Visitors with timed tickets waited in long, unmoving lines outside as the doors failed to open – an image that rippled across social media and underscored how fragile operations at the sprawling institution had become.

Unions say talks with the government have made progress but remain incomplete.

Melania Trump's ex-aide reveals her struggles with holiday decor backlash

Melania Trump's ex-aide reveals her struggles with holiday decor backlash
Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody

Brown University shooting: Police release ‘person of interest’ from custody
Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son

Bondi Beach attack: Police reveal gunmen's identities as father and son
Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity

Zohran Mamdani mourns victims of Bondi Beach tragedy, calls for unity
Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey

Best winter destinations in Europe 2025-2026 unveiled in new survey
UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community

UK PM Starmer condemns Bondi Beach shooting targeting Jewish community
Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event

Bondi Beach shooting: Suspects arrested after deadly attack at Jewish event
Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania

Belgian woman's phone found 2 years after disappearance in Tasmania
Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness

Sir Keir Starmer hails King Charles' ‘powerful message’ on cancer awareness
Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners

Belarus frees Nobel Prize winner Ales Bialiatski and other 122 prisoners
Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large

Brown University shooting: 2 students killed, 9 injured, suspect at large
Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Zoe Ball bids farewell as Emma Willis joins BBC Radio 2

Popular News

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip

Priyanka Chopra cozies up to Nick Jonas after exciting India trip
Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’

Armeena Khan shares painful health update from wheelchair: ‘Fighting battles’
'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy

'Dhurandhar' casting director addresses Ranveer-Sara age gap controversy