Khloé Kardashian wants ‘aggressive love’ to get married again

Khloé Kardashian has vowed to get hitched again, but is looking for a man with “a little aggressiveness.”
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, she laid the conditions down for her new romance partner.
“I can’t tap out now… I’m not even 40,” said the 39-year-old model, who’s celebrating her next birthday this month, on June 27.
She added, “I will be married again, I love love. I will get my fairytale. I know one day that will happen, but I’m not there right now... I love sharing my life with me, with my kids.”
Then, Khloé Kardashian went on to affectionately recall how ex-husband Lamar Odom chased after her insistently, which is a quality she looks out for.
The socialite pointed, “Oh, I love a person who knows what they want!”
“Best thing Lamar Odom did… when I wouldn’t give him my number, he found out that we had the same business manager,” she recalled her former spouse’s “smartness.”
Khloé Kardashian went on, “And then he was hounding Lester for my info. It was a turn on, it’s sexy… you want a little aggressiveness.”
While she didn’t clear up what kind of hostility is she looking for, fans are hoping that the next man in her life is more sweeter than combative.