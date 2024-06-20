‘Hunger Games’ star Donald Sutherland dies at 88

Donald Sutherland, who was a Canadian actor and an anti-war activist, passed away on Thursday, June 20, in Miami at 88 years of age.
According to an official statement from Creative Artists Agency, he was suffering from a prolonged illness.
Spending over six decades in the realm of acting, the star had sketched his own counter-cultural persona by being identified for a lean, long-faced, and stern identity.
Although he starred in over 130 films and 46 television roles, his name repeatedly pops up for Pride and Prejudice, Dirty Dozen, M*A*S*H, Don’t Look Now, and Buffy the Vampire.
All of Donald Sutherland’s character portrayals in those movies along with other flicks, such as Ordinary People, have richly captured his prolific range on the big screen.
From his more recent works, he is most-remembered for the blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, where he perfectly played an evil President Snow as part of its supporting cast.
But, of course, Donald Sutherland has won Emmys and Golden Globes for outdoing himself in romantic scenes as well, as was noted in the 1971 thriller, Klute.
With these, he has given so much to not only Hollywood, but the entire world to remember him for. And surely, his performances will be missed for ages to come.