Royal

Prince Edward celebrates anniversary as King Charles’ ‘best-kept secret’

Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie mark 25 years of marriage

  • June 21, 2024


Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie drank to 25 years of marriage as well as serving as  King Charles’ “best-kept secret” yesterday, on June 19.

Describing their pair, commentator Jennie Bond told Royal Observer, “Understated, unshowy, and as down-to-earth as you can be when you are born into the royal family."

“That’s how Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are today... and it’s how they were 25 years ago on their relatively understated wedding day at Windsor,” she added.

It’s because of their “undemanding” nature that the two have become King Charles’ new chosen couple, brushing Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to another side.

Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t as liked by Your Majesty.

Prince Edward has been riddled with many scandals defaming the family, but the Monarch has chosen not to seclude him since he’s “quiet and dedicated,” unlike Prince Andrew.

This is why Duchess Sophie and her husband have now become a “best-kept secret” for King Charles.

They don’t want to be prized in public again and again whenever they follow his orders, and neither does the duo look for some sort of promotion.

In turn, Your Majesty overlooks and helps them out of their controversies, such as the 2001 string operation and usage of royal connections to earn money.

Royal News

Prince William rescues Kate Middleton’s mother from falling down
King Charles’ palace in uproar from Prince Harry, Queen Camilla clash
Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry's cold shoulder to David Beckham?
Prince William teases Princess Eugenie at Royal Ascot
Princess Diana almost starred in ‘Bodyguard 2’ alongside Kevin Costner
Kate Middleton prioritizes private recovery amid health struggles
Buckingham Palace sends special note to Prince Edward and Sophie
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend olive branch to Kate Middleton: Reports
Princess Diana would ‘bang’ Prince William, Prince Harry’s heads back together
King Charles welcomes mourning relative Lady Gabriella Kingston at Royal Ascot
King Charles shames Prince Andrew on Garter Day
Prince William and daughter Princess Charlotte become copypasta sensations