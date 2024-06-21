Prince Edward celebrates anniversary as King Charles’ ‘best-kept secret’

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie drank to 25 years of marriage as well as serving as King Charles’ “best-kept secret” yesterday, on June 19.
Describing their pair, commentator Jennie Bond told Royal Observer, “Understated, unshowy, and as down-to-earth as you can be when you are born into the royal family."
“That’s how Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are today... and it’s how they were 25 years ago on their relatively understated wedding day at Windsor,” she added.
It’s because of their “undemanding” nature that the two have become King Charles’ new chosen couple, brushing Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson to another side.
Even Prince Harry and Meghan Markle weren’t as liked by Your Majesty.
Prince Edward has been riddled with many scandals defaming the family, but the Monarch has chosen not to seclude him since he’s “quiet and dedicated,” unlike Prince Andrew.
This is why Duchess Sophie and her husband have now become a “best-kept secret” for King Charles.
They don’t want to be prized in public again and again whenever they follow his orders, and neither does the duo look for some sort of promotion.
In turn, Your Majesty overlooks and helps them out of their controversies, such as the 2001 string operation and usage of royal connections to earn money.