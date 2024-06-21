Royal

Kate Middleton agrees to help Prince Harry reconcile after recovery

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reestablish connection with Kate Middleton

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024


Kate Middleton is reportedly in tune with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to help them reconcile with Prince William and King Charles after her cancer recovery.

According to Royal Observer, the Princess of Wales was contacted again by the couple just before Trooping the Colour on June 15.

An insider said, “Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been following Kate Middleton’s recovery with huge interest, but sadly, it has to be more from afar.”

“They’re both relieved and happy to hear that she’s on the mend and may soon be well enough to return to her duties,” they added.

The source suggested that, soon enough, the Princess of Wales will pull in Prince William and King Charles, asking them to shake hands with the exiled couple at once.

The person continued, “When Kate Middleton gets back into action, Prince Harry hopes it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce.”

As per this individual, Meghan Markle has now become the “bigger person” in letting go off the time when Prince William’s wife turned her back on the Duke of Sussex.

This is why she didn’t mind approaching her sister-in-law as Prince Harry really misses home.

“Despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate Middleton — she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her,” the insider concluded.

