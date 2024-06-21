Kim Kardashian prefers less botox over gaining weight for acting

Kim Kardashian has revealed her approach to acting, emphasizing that while she is open to reducing Botox for more expressive performances, she draws the line at drastic physical transformations.
While conversing at the latest episode of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder confirmed her role in the upcoming comedy flick, The Fifth Wheel, which will be released on Netflix.
"I was not expecting this career turn, it really did take me by surprise, and I think we all have Brad Slater to thank for this. He's my agent," she explained.
Kardashian added, “You want a Brad Slater in your corner, he thinks the world of me."
She also quipped that she would "have to give up" something, and she quickly decided that "sleep" would be the first thing to go as she accepted the responsibilities of producing and acting in a movie. However, she asserted that her appearance will not be compromised anytime soon.
"I can do a movie a year, I've got about 10 years where I still look good, so that's all I've got in me and then I'll take some time off ... That's my 10-year plan," Kardashian said.
Confessing that, Kardashian shared, “I feel like you need less Botox for more emotion and I don’t have it. I'm not gonna be gaining 500 lbs. for a role… that’s not where I need to be. How am I gonna cry? How am I gonna be scared out of my mind?"
Notably, in 2023, Kim Kardashian gained attention for her recurring part in American Horror Story: Delicate, where she portrayed Siobhan, an entertainment publicist hired by actress Anna Victoria Alcott (Emma Roberts).