Will Smith remembers 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland

Will Smith paid touching tribute to 'Six Degrees of Separation' costar Donald Sutherland

  • by Web Desk
  • June 21, 2024
Will Smith paid a heartfelt tribute to his late Six Degrees of Separation co-star Donald Sutherland, expressing his sorrow and admiration.

Following news of his death on June 20 after a protracted illness, The Hunger Games star sent a brief tribute on social media in honor of his late friend and co-star from Six Degrees of Separation.

Taking to his Instagram the Bad Boys star penned the caption, “Rest in Peace, Donald.”

He also shared the two photos of him and Sutherland on the set of their 1993 film.


Bruce Davidson, Ian McKellen, Mary Beth Hurt, and Stockard Channing were among the other actors in Six Degrees of Separation.

After Sutherland passed away, his son Kiefer Sutherland, whom he shared with ex-wife actress Shirley Douglas. honored his father's memory with a moving tribute on X, formerly Twitter.

"With a heavy heart, I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away," Kiefer wrote.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of himself as a child with his father, "I personally think one of the most important actors in the history of film. Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly."

"He loved what he did and did what he loved, and one can never ask for more than that," he concluded, saying, "A life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland died on June 20, after a long illness at the age of 88.

